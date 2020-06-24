Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys New Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 935.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 7,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

PKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

