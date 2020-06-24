Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 30,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.