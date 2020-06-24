Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. 295,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,104. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

