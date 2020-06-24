Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $273,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 91.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 1,524,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,601,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE OKE traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

