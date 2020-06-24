Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.05 Million Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 818.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 198,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,752 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 92,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

