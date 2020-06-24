Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $11.83 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,215 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after acquiring an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611,502 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,275 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

