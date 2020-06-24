Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.34 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $225.73. 9,688,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,093,957. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.03 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. The company has a market capitalization of $571.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

