Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.98 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.22% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 670,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,435. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

