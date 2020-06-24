Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $454,000 Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HOG traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. 109,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

