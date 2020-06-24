Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $608,000 Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 160,912 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 511,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 212,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 225,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,545. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

