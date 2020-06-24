Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 224,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.