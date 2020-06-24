Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,785. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

