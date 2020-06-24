Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $970,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 392,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

