Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,858. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.