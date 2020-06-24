Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 3.45% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $435,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,521. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $72.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.