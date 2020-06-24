Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.25. 2,186,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

