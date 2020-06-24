Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $933,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.81.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
