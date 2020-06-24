Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 120,990 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1,418.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,282 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

