Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 5,517 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Old Republic International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,275. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

