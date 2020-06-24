Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.47. 51,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,266. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

