Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Metlife stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

