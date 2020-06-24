Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $21,266,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 7,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 5,728,479 shares during the period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 601,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,573,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.