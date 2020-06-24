Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Square by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Square by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Square by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,811 shares of company stock worth $5,254,719. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. 10,812,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,930,644. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.64 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $106.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

