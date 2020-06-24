Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,079 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 215.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,769 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 1,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,470 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in ABB by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,323 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $37,520,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. 314,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,831. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

