Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 168 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $10,722,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.96. 64,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.51 and its 200-day moving average is $303.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

