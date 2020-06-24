Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,775 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

