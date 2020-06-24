Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 180 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.75. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

