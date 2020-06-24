Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 7,247 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,479,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.96. The company had a trading volume of 855,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,303. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

