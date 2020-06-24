Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $147,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,858. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

