Rupee 24-Hour Volume Hits $88.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market capitalization of $73,952.10 and approximately $88.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,298,550 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

