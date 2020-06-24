salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4,303.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 359,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 351,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,412,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $203,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 158,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $591,414,000 after buying an additional 884,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,959 shares of company stock valued at $89,228,202. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $185.14. 2,924,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,528. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

