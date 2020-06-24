Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 38,800 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$479,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,640 shares in the company, valued at C$5,491,304.

On Friday, June 19th, David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$581,000.00.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.73. 774,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 636.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$12.82.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

