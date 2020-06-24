savedroid (SVD) Price Up 142.3% This Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. savedroid has a market cap of $239,852.12 and approximately $95.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

