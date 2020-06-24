Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 216,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 88,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $35.94 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

