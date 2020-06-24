Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

