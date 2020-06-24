Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. 6,399,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.