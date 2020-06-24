Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 197.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,748,000 after buying an additional 5,111,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,898 shares during the period. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.3% in the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 774,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,233,000 after purchasing an additional 681,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 8,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

