Seascape Capital Management Acquires 1,753 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $10,739,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. 323,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,205. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

