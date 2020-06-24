Seascape Capital Management Acquires 284 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $105.19. 41,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

