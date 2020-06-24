Seascape Capital Management Acquires 9,988 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Seascape Capital Management owned about 0.58% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,211,000 after purchasing an additional 676,804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,333,000 after acquiring an additional 855,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 279,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,641,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.