Seascape Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 43,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $59.25.

