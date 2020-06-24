Seascape Capital Management Buys 3,765 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 0.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. 7,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.