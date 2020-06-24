Seascape Capital Management Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Diageo stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.13. The stock had a trading volume of 340,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,188. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

