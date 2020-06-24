Seascape Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.30. 13,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average is $232.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

