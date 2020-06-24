Seascape Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

