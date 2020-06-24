Seascape Capital Management Has $1.42 Million Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Nice makes up about 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nice by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nice by 13.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.63. 191,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $198.99.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

