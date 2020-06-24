Seascape Capital Management Has $1.99 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. 3,943,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

