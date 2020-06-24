Seascape Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. 130,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

