Seascape Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Seascape Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,186. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

