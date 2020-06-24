Seascape Capital Management Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Leidos makes up 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. 21,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,482. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

